Black Adam delayed until the Autumn, Dwayne Johnson has announced

Dwayne Johnson, who is currently in a Hawaiian paradise, has shared a video on his Instagram, in which he announces that the release dates of DC League of Super-Pets and DC’s Black Adam have both moved.

The kids movie DC League of Super-Pets, starring Dwayne Johnson as Superman’s dog Krypto, has been moved to Black Adam’s release date of July 29. In the animated movie, Krypto forms a team of super-pets including Ace (Kevin Hart) and Chip (Diego Luna). John Krasinski plays Superman, Marc Maron plays Lex Luthor and in an inspired bit of casting, Keanu Reeves plays Batman. Summer is a peak time for kids movies to be released, due to them being off school.

Black Adam, in which Johnson stars as a dark anti-hero who is bent on vengeance after being enslaved for thousands of years, will now premiere on October 21. In the video, Johnson says this is “right before Halloween, playing through Thanksgiving and playing through the Christmas holidays,” so clearly he sees the new DC superhero movie as having long legs.

Both of these movies are from Seven Bucks Productions, co-founded by Dwayne Johnson and producing partner Dany Garcia. In the caption to the video, Johnson says that he; “Wanted you guys to hear the news directly from me first. CANT WAIT for you and your families around the world to see our movies!!! Love U guys and enjoy! The hierarchy of power in the DC is about to change…”

Black Adam will run into competition from his fellow DC heroes once The Flash opens on November 4 and Aquaman 2 opens on December 16. Shazam 2 is not expected until June 2023, and Black Adam could pop up in a cameo, you never know.

