Birds of Prey star teases martial arts action in Black Canary spin-off

Jurnee Smollett has been providing a tease of what to expect from the upcoming Black Canary spin-off. After being a highlight of the Birds of Prey movie released in 2020, it wasn’t long before a Black Canary solo movie was announced, which will be coming to HBO Max. We haven’t heard much about it since then, but Smollett has a new movie out, meaning that people of course are asking her how the DCEU project is going.

Lovecraft Country writer Misha Green is writing the screenplay to Black Canary, which is slated for release in 2023. Speaking to ComicBook.com about Green, Smollett says; “Here’s the thing. Her imagination is BIG!” As with most Marvel and DC projects, the stars are only allowed to say so much.

“I’m just so incredibly excited about a number of things that I can’t talk about. I mean, I’m excited, that’s what I can say. I’m excited about getting to explore a lot… I feel like we’ve only touched the surface with Black Canary.”

One tidbit that Smollett did reveal, however, was the emphasis on martial arts; “And she’s one of the dopest martial artists in the DC Universe. That is something that is a real challenge in my head that I’m just excited at the possibility of being able to explore deeper and further and wider and greater.”

Smollett is currently promoting Spiderhead, a new movie by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski which is coming to Netflix on June 17, 2022. It also stars Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller.

In Harley Quinn-related news, it was recently announced that Joker 2 might be a musical starring Lady Gaga as Quinn. Check out everything we want to see in Joker 2.