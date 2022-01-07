Ben Affleck says his favourite Batman scene is in The Flash

Ben Affleck is no stranger to the ways of Gotham’s Caped Crusader. The star has portrayed Batman in several DCEU movies, such as Batman v Superman and Justice League. However, even with a well of filmed fighting experience and impressive stunts under his utility belt, Affleck has revealed that his favourite Batman scene will appear in none other than the upcoming action movie The Flash.

Although many fans thought Affleck’s Batman days were behind him, following the announcement that Robert Pattinson had been cast as the character in Matt Reeves solo film, The Batman, it turns out Affleck wasn’t through with the hero just yet. The actor will be joining Michael Keaton and starring as one of two versions of Bruce Wayne in The Flash – which according to Affleck, was “really satisfying” and “fun” to film.

In an interview with The Herald Sun, Affleck said: “I have never said this — this is hot off the presses — but maybe my favourite scenes in terms of Batman and the interpretation of Batman that I have done, were in The Flash movie”.

“I hope they maintain the integrity of what we did because I thought it was great and really interesting — different, but not in a way that is incongruent with the character,” the actor continued. “Who knows? Maybe they will decide that it doesn’t work, but when I went and did it, it was really fun and really, really satisfying and encouraging, and I thought, ‘Wow — I think I have finally figured it out.'”

However, sorry to any Affleck Batman fans, but it seems like the actor is ready to throw in the towel after The Flash releases, describing his time on the film as “a really nice finish on my experience with that character.”

Besides Affleck and Keaton returning to the DCEU, The Flash will see Ezra Miller reprise his role as Barry Allen and Kiersey Clemons appear as Iris West. Andy Mushcietti is directing the thriller movie, and Christina Hodson has penned the script.

The Flash will race into theatres on November 4, 2022.