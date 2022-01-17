Batgirl first look shared by Leslie Grace

Leslie Grace, star of the upcoming DCEU movie Batgirl, has given us our first look at the superhero in costume. Grace shared the image on Instagram, teasing one of the comic book inspirations for the upcoming action movie.

The picture shows Grace as Batgirl, with cape and cowl, standing atop a ledge on a Gotham City building. It’s very reminiscent of the concept art shared through DC FanDome last year. You can clearly see the yellow and dark blue colours against the stone background in what looks like an epic pose from the film.

“I use their expectations against them. That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me,” the caption reads. “And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.” This is an excerpt from Batgirl: Year One, a 2003 comics storyline by Scott Beatty, Chuck Dixon, Marcos Martin and Alvaro Lopez. As the name implies, it covers Barbara Gordon’s ascent to becoming a caped crusader and her first months saving Gotham from evil.

Drawing from that run suggests we’ll be getting an origin story for Batgirl in the thriller movie. DC and Warner Bros have been hush-hush about plot details so far, and given it’s Batgirl’s first standalone film, focusing on her entry into the Bat-family is a sound way to start.

Batgirl is currently filming in Glasgow, Scotland. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are co-directors, with a script from Christina Hodson. JK Simmons is reprising his role as Commissioner Gordon for the feature, and Michael Keaton is playing the resident Batman. Also, Brendan Fraser has been cast as villain Firefly, making it quite the star-studded cast.

No release date has been specified for Batgirl, but hopefully, we will get news sooner rather than later.