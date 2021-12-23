Michael Keaton to play Batman in Batgirl HBO Max movie

The cast of Batgirl on streaming service HBO Max continues to grow, with a bona fide dark knight now in the mix. The Hollywood Reporter states that none other than Michael Keaton is now involved in the DCEU movie, continuing his return as the caped crusader.

No specific details are given, but it’s expected that Keaton will be playing Bruce Wayne in the action movie, carrying over from his appearance in The Flash. In that, Keaton becomes involved in the franchise due to some merging timelines, in which past versions of the cinematic characters crossover with each other. What this means for Batgirl’s place in the canon remains to be seen, but this is a fascinating wrinkle for the thriller movie.

Keaton will feature alongside another JK Simmons, who’s reprising his role as commissioner Gordon from Batman V Superman and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Yes, the films where Ben Affleck was Batman. We don’t have a straight answer for you on what’s going on with this timeline – just be happy we’re getting more superhero Keaton!

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who made Bad Boys 4 Life, are directing, from a script by Christina Hodson. Leslie Grace is playing the eponymous hero, otherwise known as Barbara Gordon, daughter of Gotham’s tireless commissioner.

Batgirl is currently filming, and besides some concept art, we haven’t much to go on. We know production is meant to be moving to Glasgow, Scotland in January, but whether that happens amid restrictions and other precautions remains to be seen.

Batgirl will be exclusive to HBO Max, though no release window has been given. Still, plenty of DC fun in the future – we’ve also got Black Adam and Aquaman 2 coming in 2022.