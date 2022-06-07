Batgirl movie is an “homage” to Batman: The Animated Series

Directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who had a surprise hit with 2020’s Bad Boys for Life, are gearing up to celebrate the release of Ms Marvel on Disney Plus. They are also busy working on the post-production of upcoming Batgirl DC movie for Warner Bros, which wrapped filming in March.

Initially, Batgirl was supposed to be released directly onto HBO Max in 2022. However, the theatrical success of Matt Reeves’ The Batman has reportedly led to Warner Bros considering a cinema release for Batgirl. The DCEU has had a major re-shuffle this year, at least partly caused by VFX houses being slammed with work. Therefore, Batgirl could be end up being delayed until 2023.

Leslie Grace takes on the role of Barbara Gordon, with JK Simmons playing her father Commissioner Gordon (a role he has played before). Most excitingly, Michael Keaton is returning as Bruce Wayne. Other cast-members include Brendan Fraser as villain Garfield Lynns and Ivory Aquino as the DCEU’s first trans character. Bird of Prey’s Christina Hodson is the writer of Batgirl and all of these ingredients feel as if they deserve a theatrical release.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said in a recent discussion (via ScreenRant) that; “Barbara is in the darker Batman world of Gotham and we were inspired by Batgirl in the animated series, so that is sort of the homage that we tried to do in that world.” Batman: The Animated Series, which originally aired during the 1990s, is one of the most critically-acclaimed adaptations of the comics, so fans will be pleased to hear that it’s been an inspiration to the Batgirl directors.

In the animated series, Barbara was heavily involved with both Dick Grayson/Robin and Catwoman, but there is no indication that either of these characters will appear in Batgirl. Other than one image of Grace in costume, we don’t know much about the aesthetic of the movie. For now, WB are keeping things tightly under wraps, including a possible release window.

