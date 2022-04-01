Batgirl HBO Max movie has wrapped, Leslie Grace reveals

The Batgirl HBO Max movie has wrapped filming, at least in Glasgow, star Leslie Grace has announced on her Instagram account. Grace posted a chaotic video of her final week’s shooting. Glasgow now seems to be the de facto stand-in for Gotham, as Matt Reeves’ The Batman also shot there.

Batgirl could potentially be tying together several strands of the DC universe together. Most excitingly, Michael Keaton is donning the cowl once more as Batman. JK Simmons is reprising his role as Commissioner Gordon – the father of Barbara Gordon AKA Batgirl. Brendan Fraser has been cast as Garfield Lynns AKA Firefly, the main villain, and Ivory Aquino will play the first trans character in the DCEU.

A Black Canary connection has also be teased, with rumours that Jurnee Smollett could potentially make a cameo. Leaked set photos have also brought up connections to a surprising range of DC lore, including references to Vicki Vale (Kim Basinger’s character), the Court of Owls and the Lex Luthor Capitol Bombing in Batman v Superman.

Grace’s Instagram post reads; “In our true Glaswegian love language, I promise we love each other. That is officially a wrap on us out here in Glasgow and I couldn’t let the day pass without saying THANK YOU to every person on this crew who made it all happen. What a riiiide! Forged by fire and I’m so grateful for it! More to come that I wish I could share but I leave you with these wee lil tender moments of our last week I will hold dear in my heart…”

Smollett’s Black Canary will be getting her own spin off movie, which will also go straight to HBO Max and Colin Farrell’s The Penguin is getting his own HBO Max TV show. So it looks HBO Max will be the home of the DCEU for the foreseeable future.

