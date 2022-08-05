Batgirl directors share adorable email Kevin Feige sent them

The MCU and DCEU may be known for having major beef with one another, but in the wake of Batgirl’s sudden cancellation, Kevin Feige has reached out to show his support for the action movie‘s directors.

News of Batgirl being scrapped broke on August 2, where it was reported that, after being taken over by a new regime, Warner Bros were no longer prioritising movies made for streaming services. Filming had already wrapped on the thriller movie and was set to include returns like Michael Keaton as Batman, and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. Meanwhile, Leslie Grace was set to debut as Batgirl, while Brendan Fraser was meant to appear as the villain Firefly.

The cancellation caused an outcry on social media, with fans starting a Twitter hashtag campaign to #SaveBatgirl while Leslie Grace along with Batgirl’s directors, Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, took to social media to share their disappointment and thank fans for their support. Of all the outpouring of support Bilall and Adil have received, Kevin Feige’s response to the situation seemed to especially move them.

Bilall and Adil had previously worked closely with Kevin Feige on the Marvel series Ms Marvel, and in a screenshot shared by Adil on Instagram, the MCU legend had some words of encouragement for the directors.

“My friends and I had to reach out and let you know we are all thinking about you both,” Feige wrote. “Because of the wonderful news about the wedding (congrats!) and the disappointing news about Batgirl.”

He continued, “Very proud of you guys for all the amazing work you do and particularly Ms. Marvel of course! Can’t wait to see what is next for you.”

“Thanks brother Kevin,” Adil wrote in the Instagram story accompanying the screenshot.

