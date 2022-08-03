Batgirl directors hope DCEU movie comes out “one day”

The directors of the DCEU Batgirl movie have released a joint statement on Instagram, responding to the news that Warner Bros has scrapped any plans to release it, even though it has finished filming. The shocking news emerged yesterday, and seemed to be a result of Discovery taking over WB, and dramatically changing their strategy regarding HBO Max.

The future of HBO Max now seems to be in jeopardy, and Batgirl wasn’t the only cancelled movie – there was also the animated sequel Scoob! Holiday Haunt! A number of HBO Max original movies have been removed from the streaming service, including 2020’s The Witches starring Anne Hathaway.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah released a statement, which reads; “We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it. As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves. Maybe one day they will insha’Allah.”

The continued; “Our amazing cast and crew did a tremendous job and worked so hard to bring Batgirl to life. We are forever grateful to have been part of that team. It was a dream to work with such fantastic actors, like Michael Keaton, JK Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Jacob Scipio, Corey Johnson, Rebecca Front and especially the great Leslie Grace, who portrayed Batgirl with so much passion, dedication and humanity.”

They concluded; “In any case, as huge fans of Batman since we were little kids, it was a privilege and an honor to have been part of the DCEU, even it was for a brief moment. Batgirl for Life.”

