Aquaman 2 director reveals sequel’s new title

Aquaman director James Wan decided to make a splash on his social media this week when he revealed the title for the upcoming DC fish-man film via Instagram. Sharing a still of the Jason Momoa-led movie, the picture showed that Aquaman 2 officially has a name, and is now going by Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The 2018 Aquaman director gave followers the update on the upcoming King of the Seven Seas film with a snapshot of a computer. Sending off a picture of the new title screen for the DC sequel on his laptop, Wan created a ton of buzz amongst the superhero’s fans.

“The tide is rising,” Wan wrote under the shot of a black and white title card, teasing the future watery blockbuster but offering no other information just yet. Scheduled to drop in December 2022, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is one of the most anticipated DC movies. The original 2018 film earned an impressive $1.13 billion at the world box office, placing it in DC cinematic history. It was the first in the collective franchise since 2012 Batman feature, The Dark Knight Rises, to break the $1 billion barrier.

From what we know about its production details, it seems that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is looking to continue the series’ profitable trend. It’s been confirmed that the sequel will expand the star-studded cast and crew seen in the first film, and will be focused on raising the bar of quality set from the previous instalment.

Momoa, and Willem Dafoe will be returning to the cast, and Game of Thrones actor Pilou Asbaek (Euron Greyjoy) is also in talks for joining the production. It’ll be fun to see both Game of Thrones alumni Momoa and Asbaek possibly reunite in a DC feature, and the collaboration will no doubt point to some stellar acting all round. However, all plot details about the film are currently being kept under wraps, and fans can only speculate about what the stars’ relationship will be in the upcoming feature.

