Aquaman 2 synopsis teases “uneasy alliance” to save the world

It looks like our favourite DCEU Atlantean will team up with a mysterious frenemy in the upcoming sequel to the 2018 box office hit Aquaman. According to a new release from Warner Bros (via ScreenRant), Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom now has an official synopsis that details the aquatic enthused superhero forming an “uneasy alliance.”

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, which recently wrapped filming on December 10, 2021, is the sequel to the wildly successful action movie Aquaman. Following the adventures of the trident wielding Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), the film centres around a hero caught between two worlds trying to save the day. The synopsis for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom reads: “When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation.”

That single sentence may not seem like much, but it is the most we have ever received in terms of plot details for the upcoming sequel. The story for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been kept tightly under wraps, and with this new “uneasy alliance” detail in Warner Bros’s statement, we can now at least begin to form some solid speculations about what the new flick will look like.

Since we know that at least two villains will be appearing in the sequel, Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), and Orm (Patrick Wilson) – Arthur will likely join forces with one of these baddies. In a teaser reel shown at the last DC FanDome, we saw a shot of Aquaman and Orm running alongside each other, so who knows, the aquatic lads may just put their rivalry aside and team up yet.

Only time will tell who Aquaman will work within the new fantasy movie, and if the sequel can match the impressive reception of its 2018 predecessor – which earned over $1.13 billion at the worldwide box office. Stay tuned for updates.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will splash into cinemas on December 16, 2022.