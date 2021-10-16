DC FanDome: Aquaman 2 first look brings back Jason Momoa and James Wan

Jason Momoa is currently shooting Aquaman 2 with horror movie director James Wan, but that hasn't stopped them giving us some behind-the-scenes. A short look at the new DCEU movie arrived from the latest DC FanDome.

The footage is almost entirely of the ongoing filming process, with the usual laughter, camaraderie, and occasionally stripped down action shot. Some concept art hints at the kind of weird, wild adventure we're in for. Momoa and Wan are both on hand as talking heads, bigging up the blockbuster that'll mark Aquaman's second headlining feature. If you've ever talked to over comics fans about Aquaman pre-Momoa's tenure in the role, you'll understand just how bizarre that sounds.

But that's the world we live in. The first Aquaman, a mammoth blockbuster that feature sea monsters, dinosaurs, and an entire army of crabs, made over a billion dollars at the global box office. There's an octopus playing drums, what wasn't there to like? Of course, we're getting more, and with any luck, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be just as madcap, fun, and refreshingly jovial as the previous installment, and perhaps set up a trilogy to boot.

It’s early days yet, production wise, so this might be the only thing we see from Aquaman 2 for a few months.

Here’s some of the concept art:

James Wan is directing and co-producing Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, from a script by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, based on a story by McGoldrick and Momoa. Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Randall Park are all set to costar.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom roars into theatres December 16, 2022.