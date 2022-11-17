Amy Adams loves that Henry Cavill’s back as Superman

When it was revealed that Henry Cavill’s Superman is in Black Adam, fans of the DC movie universe went wild at the prospect of more Superman movies moving forward. Cavill coming back has also delighted his co-star Amy Adams, too.

There’s lots of DCEU movies we want to see now James Gunn is in charge, but the fact that Cavill is back is an exciting prospect for the main timeline of the superhero movie franchise. We know how much it meant to Dwayne Johnson to give Black Adam a true rival in the universe, but other actors have jumped in to praise the decision to bring Cavill back.

In a chat with Variety, Amy Adams reacted to Cavill’s reprisal of the role, and revealed whether she would take on the role of Lois Lane again.

“Isn’t that exciting. I think I heard from my husband, actually. I’m thrilled for [Henry], he’s such a wonderful Superman so I’m very excited for him,” Adams said.

When asked about the future of Lois Lane, Adams replied: “They haven’t spoken to me about it. I mean, if it’s me, great. If it’s somebody else, the role of Lois has been filled by so many wonderful actresses in the past, so I’ll support whatever direction they go.”

What a lovely response from Adams, who seems to genuinely just be very happy for her friend and open to whatever happens in the DCEU moving forward.

We will wait with bated breath to see whether Adams gets announced for Man of Steel 2, or maybe even a Justice League 2 if that ever happens.