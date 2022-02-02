Alicia Silverstone calls Leslie Grace’s Batgirl costume “amazing”

As plaid perfectionist Cher Horowitz in 90’s rom-com Clueless, Alicia Silverstone definitely knows a thing or two about what makes a good outfit. In a recent interview with ComicBookMovie.com, she revealed that she may well be adding Leslie Grace’s Batgirl costume to her digital wardrobe, as she sung the future DCEU star’s praises and complimented her “amazing” costume.

Grace unveiled a first look at her yellow and navy Batgirl costume in January 2022, and given its similarities to concept art shown at the 2021 DC FanDome, it is clear that Warner Bros and DC are aiming to make this iteration of the character as faithful to the comics as possible.

In her interview, Silverstone said of Grace, “I think she’s going to be wonderful [as Batgirl]. Her costume looks amazing and I’m happy for her. She must be very excited.” Comparing Grace’s Batgirl costume to her own, which she wore while starring in 1997 action movie Batman & Robin, Silverstone said, “Her costume looks way more comfortable than mine was. And a lot less vulnerable!” Pointing to her chest, the actress added, “Mine was like, ‘Bing!'”

As Barbara Wilson in Batman & Robin, Silverstone was the first to play Batgirl in a live-action movie. Unlike Grace’s upcoming iteration of Batgirl, whose name is Barbara Gordon, Silverstone’s Batgirl was not related to Gotham police commissioner Robert Gordon.

Grace’s standalone Batgirl movie, which recently made history by casting the first transgender character in the DCEU, is set to be distributed by streaming service HBO Max. The thriller has Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi on board as directors as well as a star-studded cast that includes Brendan Fraser, JK Simmons and Michael Keaton.

While there might still be a way to go before we have a confirmed release date for Batgirl, The Batman, which stars Robert Pattinson as the titular character, will be released in theatres on March 4 2022.