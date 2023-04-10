This Clint Eastwood movie put “250 years worth of ass” on screen

It might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the best Clint Eastwood movies, but there’s a lot to like about the adventure movie Space Cowboys.

The thriller movie takes Clint Eastwood and puts him alongside a whole host of the best actors ever to grace the big screen. There’s Donald Sutherland, James Garner, and Tommy Lee Jones to name just a few. It’s a stacked ensemble, for sure.

The four acting legends star together in the 2000s movie as ageing test pilots who are given the opportunity to head into space in order to carry out repairs on a Soviet satellite. It doesn’t end up on many best movies lists, but Space Cowboys received strong reviews – and even a nomination at the Oscars – when it was released into cinemas.

There is one moment that won’t soon be forgotten, though. Sutherland pointed out to Entertainment Weekly that the famous scene in which the four main characters expose their rear ends was a “magnificent” occasion, displaying “250 years of ass up there on the screen”.

You certainly don’t see that every day. Four great actors lining up to provide a moment of movie nudity for the ages.

For more of the best movies of all time, check out our guides to the best horror movies, the best comedy movies, and the best teen movies. And there’s certainly a big Eastwood presence on our round-up of the best Westerns.

Alternatively, we’ve got you covered on all of the new movies coming in 2023. And for a deeper dive, take a look at the Indiana Jones 5 release date, The Equalizer 3 release date, and the Fast and Furious 10 release date.