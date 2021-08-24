Say Candyman five times to unlock last trailer

The upcoming horror movie Candyman has released its final trailer, but here is the catch, you can’t watch it unless you’re brave enough to summon the hooked hand killer himself. On the movie’s official website, you’ll be asked to use your microphone and webcam. Say yes, and once you say Candyman’s name five times you’ll get access to the clip.

As any long-time gore fans of the original 1992 movie know, summoning the deadly spirit isn’t the safest idea. As users begin chanting Candyman’s name, an increased number of bees start swarming your face reflected on the screen. Pretty terrifying, right? But at least it’s just bees and not Candyman himself, standing behind you – well, at least we hope not.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, the upcoming film is a direct sequel to the classic 1992 ghost movie, Candyman. Set a decade after the events of the original spooky flick, artist Anthony McCoy and his girlfriend move into the now-gentrified neighbourhood that was once terrorised by the ghost of Daniel Robitaille (better known as Candyman). After hearing Daniel’s tragic story, McCoy begins to capture the urban legend in his art – leading to the killer returning and unleashing his vengeance on a fresh batch of victims.

Co-written by Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld, the film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Colman Domingo. You can also expect the appearance of some OG cast members from the 1992 film, with Tony Todd and Vanessa Estelle Williams set to reprise their roles from the original thriller movie. If you feel like the new terrifying trailer experience just isn’t for you, don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here is a ‘safer’ trailer for Candyman.

If this new trailer is anything to go by, movie-goers can expect a scream-worthy experience when the film releases later this week. Candyman opens in UK theatres on August 27. Here are the best horror movies on Netflix for some scares otherwise.