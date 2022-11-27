Quentin Tarantino’s Cinema Speculation up to 58% off for Black Friday

Quentin Tarantino has made some of the best movies in Hollywood history. Over the years, the filmmaker has become almost as well known for his opinions on the industry as he is his thriller movies. In a new book, Cinema Speculation, he goes deeper on his personal history, and cinema at large, and you can get it for a lovely discount as part of Black Friday.

Fans of Tarantino can get the book on Amazon US at 37% off, for a price of $21.94. Meanwhile, if you’re in the UK, you can pick up the writer-director’s foray into print for a measly £10.62, a good 58% off. These deals only ever last the weekend, and often shorter than that due to the amount of stock available, so if you’re keen, get it now.

Part memoir, part longform critique, Tarantino charts a number of movies that influenced him from his early life in the ’70s. This retrospective is paired with commentary from his decades making action movies and drama movies, where he’s becoming one of the primo names for original, provocative cinematic storytelling.

After teasing a full-length book for some time, Tarantino has finally done it. He’s mentioned possibly doing his own TV series, and he maintains that his next film will be his last. After a career like his, retirement likely seems very appealing, and now you see where it all started for him.

