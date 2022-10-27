Big Mouth season 6 release date, plot, cast, more

What is the Big Mouth season 6 release date? The quirky animated series, which navigates puberty with tongue-in-cheek humour, is returning for a sixth season this autumn ahead of their spin-off Netflix series, Human Resources, dropping on the streaming service earlier this year.

Once again, hormone-mad tweens Nick, Andrew, Jessi, Missy, Matthew, Jay, Lola and more will be navigating puberty and middle school — but they won’t be doing so alone. Instead, they will be joined by the vast array of creatures that embody human emotions, like the Shame Wizard, Depression Kitty, Lovebugs and, of course, Hormone Monsters Maury, Connie, Mona, and Rick.

Since it first dropped in 2017, the Emmy-nominated series has won viewers and audiences over with its balance of absurd comedy, relatable themes, and genuinely heartfelt moments. So, with the latest season nearly upon us, let’s talk about the Big Mouth season 6 release date.

Big Mouth season 6 release date

Netflix has confirmed that Big Mouth season 6 will drop October 28, 2022 at 08:00 GMT/o2:oo EST. As with other seasons of Big Mouth, it is expected for there to be ten episodes released concurrently, with each being half an hour long.

Big Mouth season 6 plot

In news that would undoubtedly please Fast and Furious character Dom Toretto, season 6 of Big Mouth is expected to focus on “family” and its various forms.

“Season six,” the official synopsis reads, “focuses on the theme of family as the beloved characters continue each of their journeys, discovering that while you can’t always pick your family, you can surround yourself with those that love you for who you are.”

Big Mouth season 6 trailer

The trailer for Big Mouth season 6 promises that the TV series will be as outrageous as ever, as the kids at Bridgeton Middle School (not Bridgerton) end up taking a DNA test as part of a class project and make some surprising discoveries, from Nick’s Viking ancestors to Lola’s three, Mamma Mia-style dads.

The series also hints at new romances for characters like Missy, while Jessi, Maury, and Connie, all have to deal with the idea of adapting to a new baby. Not only has Jessi got a new half-brother leaving her feeling pushed out, but Maury also quite literally pushes out his baby Hormone Monsters after falling pregnant with Connie (don’t ask) in season 1 of Human Resources.

Big Mouth season 6 cast

Of course, the multi-talented voice cast — many of whom play multiple characters — will be returning, including Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, and John Mulaney among others.

In July 2022, Jak Knight, the voice actor for Devon, sadly passed away — and it remains to be seen how the series will deal with this. We can also expect a slew of celebrity guest stars, as has been the tradition in previous seasons, with this season including guests like Adam Levine, Jeff Goldblum, and Tyler, the Creator.

Nick Kroll (as Nick Birch, Lola, Maury, and others)

John Mulaney (as Andrew Glouberman)

Jessie Klein (as Jessie Glaser)

Jason Mantzoukas ( as Jay and more)

Ayo Edebiri (as Missy)

Maya Rudolph (as Connie and more)

Andrew Rannells (as Matthew)

Ali Wong (as Ali)

Adam Levine (in a guest role)

Annaleigh Ashford (in a guest role)

Jeff Goldblum (in a guest role)

Peter Capaldi (in a guest role)

Steve-O (in a guest role)

Tyler The Creator (in a guest role)

