Bob Odenkirk says Better Call Saul turned him into a “basket case”

Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad fans are still likely reeling from the Better Call Saul ending, which brought one of the best TV series ever made to a satisfying conclusion – and provided a Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul cameo to remember.

The thriller series allowed creator Vince Gilligan and his fans to explore a different corner of the Breaking Bad universe, this time focusing on Bob Odenkirk as the lawyer Jimmy McGill – soon to become known as Saul Goodman.

Odenkirk said goodbye to Saul for good last year when the drama series aired its final season, but that doesn’t mean he has forgotten the role completely. Not just yet, anyway.

Promoting his new comedy series Lucky Hank, Odenkirk reflected to Entertainment Weekly about how difficult it was to disappear into the role of Saul every time.

“Honestly, Saul beat the shit out of me. The first year was so fucking hard, man. I was like a basket case. I mean, the sheer number of lines I had. Being inside another person, and in Jimmy’s case, so much of what drove him was negative things. He felt he wasn’t given his due and he was resentful, so that resentment towards Chuck and everybody really was a big driver of him, and just living and wallowing in those negative emotions.”

Given the intensity of Better Call Saul and the sheer slime of the title character, it’s no surprise that a perennial nice guy like Odenkirk struggled to access the darker side of his psyche. He’s far more accustomed to comedy movies.

Odenkirk has some very intriguing work on the way when it comes to new movies, including a remake of The Room – one of the worst movies ever made. He’s also returning to a recent action movie role for the Nobody 2 release date.