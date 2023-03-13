Ben Affleck used to work on a script dressed as Batman

Ben Affleck has been writing scripts for a long time, but something different about this one is that he was dressed up as Batman while doing it.

Ben Affleck as Batman/Bruce Wayne in Justice League

Published:

Ben AffleckDC Universe

Ben Affleck as Batman — or, ‘Tankfleck’ —, is one of many on-screen variations of caped crusader Bruce Wayne, first showing up in Zack Snyder’s DCU movie Batman v Superman.

You’ve got your Michael Keaton, George Clooney, Christian Bale, etc, but Affleck is a Batman actor who also does a lot of work behind the scenes, starting in his Good Will Hunting days with friend Matt Damon.

When a script needs rewriting, there’s no time to waste getting comfy, you’ve got to jump while the creative juices are flowing. Affleck agrees, it seems, because he worked on this one in his Batman costume.

Us Magazine said a source filled them in on this activity during Batman v Superman, where Affleck “would go into wardrobe and get all suited up for the day in his Batman suit,” they said.

Continuing, the source claimed “he would sit around reworking the script. Ben wasn’t thrilled with it and would find himself on multiple occasions fixing it the day of.”

YouTube Thumbnail

Superhero movie Batman v Superman isn’t exactly widely praised for its polished script, so maybe Affleck did indeed feel inspired to do some last-minute rewriting.

Find out how to watch the DC movies in order here, the Superman movies in order, or read why we think DC movies have always ruled the Oscars over the MCU. Alternatively, see what new movies are flying towards us.

More from The Digital Fix

An equal lover of streaming trash and arthouse who started off behind the camera in documentary filmmaking and has written for the likes of Zavvi. Will fight for Pitch Perfect.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.