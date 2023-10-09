Ben Affleck reveals the acting lesson he learned from being a director

Ben Affleck is probably more acclaimed as a director than an actor, but he says that he learned to be a better actor from his experience directing.

Ben Affleck directing Argo

Published:

Ben Affleck

Actors becoming directors is more and more common these days, as many of the festival and awards season movies of 2023 shows us – we’ve had films from Greta Gerwig, Bradley Cooper, Chris Pine, Viggo Mortensen, Anna Kendrick, Ethan Hawke, Patricia Arquette, Kristin Scott Thomas, Michael Keaton, and let’s not forget actor-director Taika Waititi. One of the most successful actors to move behind the camera is Ben Affleck, who won the Best Picture Oscar for Argo.

Ben Affleck is an unusual example, because he is a huge Hollywood star who is best-known for acting, but his two Oscars are for writing (Good Will Hunting) and for directing/producing (Argo). In terms of critical acclaim, he probably belongs more amongst the best directors than the best actors. Speaking at a SAG Foundation event discussing one of the best Ben Affleck movies Argo, in 2013, Affleck talked about what he learned about acting, from being a director.

“The best lesson I learned about acting from being a director is obviously, yes, the better the material (the script) to start with, the better you’re gonna end up with – you can’t take something that’s terrible and make it genius somehow, magically. You can screw it up, but you can’t do it the other way.”

Affleck continued; “But I noticed that there’s a tendency amongst us actors to feel like we have to come in and tell the whole story. You know, sell the whole story, direct the movie, look at me, here I am!”

YouTube Thumbnail

Affleck concluded; “Paradoxically, the best acting is when you just lean back. The direction I would give to actors is ‘don’t do my job (as the director) for me, just do your job, relax.’ The story has such momentum just on its own, that its kind of telling itself. I found myself doing it later (as an actor), and thought to myself, ‘now I know better,’ so it was really very helpful.”

Affleck made his directorial debut with thriller movie Gone Baby Gone in 2007, before following it up with The Town in 2010. His 2023 movie Air was well-reviewed, with a 93% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Our own Air review describes Affleck as “a confident director,” and adds that “when Affleck as a director hits the mark, he can strike gold.”

Check out our guide to the best drama movies and the best movies based on a true story. We’re also looking forward to Reacher season 2 and Yellowstone season 5 part 2.

Fiona Underhill is a Brit based in Los Angeles. She has a BA in Drama from the University of Exeter and a PGCE in Secondary Teaching - Drama and English from the University of Warwick. She was the Editor-in-Chief of Jumpcut Online and a freelance critic with bylines at IndieWire, Nerdist, SlashFilm, and more. Fiona is Rotten Tomatoes-approved and is a member of the OAFFC. She has attended SDCC, LACC, Sundance and TIFF in person. She’s a part of the LOTR fandom and loves other fantasy series such as Shadow and Bone and Good Omens. She believes that Aziraphale and Crowley are OTP and will get a HEA.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.