Ben Affleck and Matt Damon made a TV series you probably haven’t seen

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have made some of the best movies of all time, but they also produced one of the best TV series of 2019 as well.

It is no secret that Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are the bromance of Hollywood. The two have starred together in some of the best movies of all time, had made flicks with each other, and Ben Affleck even directed Matt Damon in the new movie Air. But did you know that the pair also took a crack at TV?

That is right, Affleck and Damon aren’t just big-screen exclusive! The two served as executive producers on the drama series City on a Hill – which ran on Showtime from 2019 to 2022. Based on a story by Affleck and the show’s writer Chuck MacLean, City on a Hill follows an African-American District Attorney in ’90s Boston. Decourcy Ward – played by Aldis Hodge – forms an unlikely alliance with a corrupt FBI veteran – played by Kevin Bacon – in order to change the city’s criminal justice system.

While the TV series only lasted for three seasons, it generally held favourable reviews. At the time of writing, City on a Hill holds a 77% on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, despite this positive reception, the show was cancelled, and many Damon and Affleck fans may not even know it existed.

The thriller series didn’t have a ton of reviews when it first released, and unfortunately, its run also coincided with the Covid-19 pandemic. While Covid-19 wasn’t attributed to the show’s cancellation, we imagine it played a factor, as the virus had a massive impact on the industry as a whole.

Still, cancellation reasons aside, at least fans can now watch the TV series from the comfort of their own homes. A City on a Hill is available to watch on the streaming service Amazon Prime Video in both the UK and US. To sign up for a Prime membership, click our link here.

