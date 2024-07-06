Matt Damon and Ben Affleck hid a blow job in Good Will Hunting script

It’s hard to break into Hollywood, especially when you’re not from a film-making dynasty. It takes hard work and a thick skin to endure the constant knockbacks, nos, and maybe next times. Just ask Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

Before they were two of the hottest names in Tinsel Town, they were struggling writers with a dream. A dream to make one of the best movies ever, Good Will Hunting. They eventually sold the script to Castle Rock but quickly became convinced that no one from the studio was actually reading the script. So what could they do?

Well, Affleck and Damon came up with a plan. They inserted a fake scene into the script, worthy of a raunchy teen movie, which would serve as a trap to prove people weren’t reading the script. During the added scene, Will (Damon) comes into Sean’s (Robin Williams) office as normal, but things quickly take an unexpected turn. Sean gives Will a blowjob, and the pair have sex. Shockingly no one on the film apparently noticed the addition, or if they did, they didn’t say anything.

“We were so frustrated that Castle Rock wasn’t reading the script, so we felt like we had to develop this test,” Affleck told Boston Magazine. “We started writing in screen direction like, ‘Sean talks to Will and unloads his conscience.'”

“And then: ‘Will takes a moment and then gives Sean a soulful look and leans in and starts blowing him,” he continued. “We would turn that in, and they wouldn’t ever mention all those scenes where Sean and Will were jerking each other off.”

“They weren’t reading the script closely anymore,” Damon added. “It was literally probably a full paragraph about what these two characters were doing to each other.”

This is why it’s important to read, kids. If you enjoy Good Will Hunting, check out our list of the best drama movies or perhaps you’ll like our list of the best Robin Williams movies.