Can you watch Avatar on Disney Plus? While the whole world waits for James Cameron to deliver another astonishing science fiction movie with the Avatar 2 release date on the horizon, you may be craving a rewatch of the original 2000s movie.

Back in 2009, Cameron revolutionised the art of 3D filmmaking with his alien romance movie. The impact of the original Avatar movie is huge, so much so in fact, that it is currently the highest grossing movie of all time. It did lose that record briefly to the superhero movie Avengers Endgame, but regained the crown after a re-release.

So, if you’re wanting to settle down and watch the epic adventure movie one more time before the sequel, you’ll probably be hoping a streaming service can come to your aid? Well, let’s solve the mystery of how to watch Avatar on Disney Plus, shall we?

Is Avatar on Disney Plus?

At this moment in time, Avatar is not on Disney Plus. Don’t worry, you’re not losing your mind, it was on there not long ago, but the alien movie has been removed from the platform while it returns to cinemas in 4K glory.

A cheeky move, for sure, but a wise one also. The thing is, a film like Avatar is probably best enjoyed on the big screen anyway, so Cameron just wants his audience to get the most from his movie.

If you’d rather watch Avatar in the comfort of your own home, fear not, it will return to the streaming platform before the sequel premieres. Avatar re-enters theatres on September 23 and will have a two week run.

Disney has confirmed Avatar will return to Disney Plus before December 16 but hasn’t given a firm date. In the meantime, why not take a look at our guide to some of the best Disney Plus movies available right now.