Avatar 5 script is so beautiful it made Stephen Lang weep

We may not have an Avatar 2 trailer yet, but plans are afoot for Avatar 5. Stephen Lang, who’ll be one of the stars in the science fiction movie sequels, says he’s read the script, and he liked it.

“When I finished the last script, I was weeping. I just thought it was so beautiful.” he told Collider during a recent interview. “Yeah, the final script because he’s telling a great, great story, an original story, a beautiful, beautiful story, and I was just incredibly moved by it.” He went on to say that he thinks audiences will be, too, because Cameron “moves it from the page to the stage in a way that is very literal.”

Avatar is expected to arrive next year, December 16, 2022, and it’ll continue to explore the Na’vi, and their world, Pandora. Lang is one of several from the original cast set to return, including Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana. Vie Diesel, Edie Falco, and Michelle Yoeh are among new additions to Cameron’s long-awaited blockbuster.

The first Avatar came out in 2009, and was the highest-grossing movie of all time until 2019, when Avengers: Endgame of the Marvel Cinematic Universe took the top spot. Don’t go worrying about the fate of Cameron’s universe, though, because it earned it back the crown earlier this year through a re-release in China.

Remember both of these franchises are now owned by Disney. The House of Mouse rules all. Lang is currently promoting Don’t Breathe 2, a horror movie sequel where he returns as the villainous Blind Man from the original.

You can watch the trailer here. Don’t Breathe 2 is in theatres in the UK on August 13.