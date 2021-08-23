Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 premieres January 2022

We knew the Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 release date was next year, and now we have a proper window. The anime series is coming back for its final, final season next January.

Back in March, Attack on Titan season 4 went on a break with a massive cliffhanger, and a vague “winter” return date. This was later clarified to mean winter 2022, meaning more than a year before we’d get back to Eren Jaeger, and the war between Marley and Paradis. Thankfully this isn’t quite the case. We’re still waiting until 2022, but it’s been announced that January 2022, the last glut of episodes starts airing.

A special orchestral concert based on the music from the sci-fi series was recently held in Japan, and during the show, a news flash popped up with the new date. The announcement states that episode 76 is due on January 2022, and confirms the episode is titled ‘Judgment’. That could mean just about anything in context, so we’ll forego any rampant speculation.

Last we saw Attack on Titan, at the end of episode 75, Eren and Reiner were about to have another big fight in their titan forms. Marlay had just invaded Paradis, and it seemed everything was about to boil over into a heinous bloodbath. So, more Attack on Titan, really.

MAPPA is the studio handling these last episodes, having taken over from Wit Studio. Yūichirō Hayashi and Jun Shishido are co-directing the final season. Hajime Isayama’s original manga also ended this year, and leaves 23 chapters to be adapted, so plenty for these last episodes to draw from. For more anime in your life to pass the time, here’s the best anime movies.