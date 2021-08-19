Foundation first look trailer released by Apple TV

The streaming service Apple TV Plus shares the first trailer for the highly anticipated sci-fi series Foundation. The newest adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s timeless trilogy of the same name, the show promises to be an out of this world viewing experience, showcasing impressive special effects, and a star-studded cast.

After some setbacks due to Covid-19, and some complications with the series’ writers, Appel has finally revealed the first trailer to its Foundation series, which was initially announced back in 2018. Based on Asimov’s epic literary story, the ten-episode show looks to be a tense, science fiction dream, full of explosions, special effects, and some gorgeous intergalactic cinematography.

Here is Apple TV’s synopsis for the first season of the upcoming series: “When revolutionary Dr Hari Seldon predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilisation. Enraged by Hari’s claims, the ruling Cleons — a long line of emperor clones — fear their unrivalled reign may be weakening as they’re forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their powerful legacy forever.”

David S. Goyer (Batman Begins) is on board to lead the project, with Robyn Asimov, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost serving as executive producers. The show also features an impressive international cast, starring Emmy Award nominees Jared Harris and Lee Pace. Other cast members include Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton, Alfred Enoch, and rising stars Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey. You can watch the trailer for the first season of Foundation below:

The series will follow four crucial individuals’ stories, as they transcend space and time, overcome deadly crises, and navigate complicated relationships. Foundation’s first season will premiere exclusively on Apple TV Plus with the first two episodes of the series. After that, episodes will be weekly, arriving every Friday.

Foundations is scheduled to begin on Apple TV Plus next month on September 24.