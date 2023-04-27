Sigourney Weaver won’t do Alien 5 for one very good reason

The Alien movies are downright iconic, however – despite the fact that a new movie in the franchise is racing into production – Sigourney Weaver won’t be reprising her role as Ellen Ripley.

As mentioned above, the Alien franchise has been a cinematic staple since 1979. Weaver starred as the main character in the hit horror movie, as well as its sequels: Aliens, Alien 3, and Alien Resurrection. However, although Ripley is a central figure in the Alien timeline and even bagged Weaver an Oscar, the star won’t be returning to the IP for one reason: the Ripley ship has sailed.

During an interview with Total Film (via GamesRadar), Weaver shared how she won’t be in the upcoming Alien movie directed by Fede Álvarez and produced by Ripley Scott. Previously the star was signed onto appear in the cancelled Neill Blomkamp Alien science fiction movie. But, she has since stepped back from the role, citing that younger actors are filling in the space.

“There are all kinds of younger actors taking this kind of role. And there was an Alien [film] that I really wanted to do with Neill Blomkamp, and we didn’t get to do that, but, you know, that ship has sailed,” Weaver explained.

However, while Weaver commented that she feels her time as Ripley is over, she did express how the character is timeless.

“I think Ridley [Scott] has a lot to do with [the longevity of Ellen Ripley and Alien],” she said. “They made Ripley a woman without making her this helpless creature. Because I think I was very lucky. These were men who were creating this woman character, but they liked and respected strong women.”

Currently, there is no release date for the new Alien movie – stay tuned for updates. In the meantime, fans can look over our guide on how to watch Alien at home now. Or, for more classics, here are our guides to the best movies and the best thriller movies of all time.