The Addams Family movie is getting 30th anniversary 4K release

Everybody’s favourite spooky and downright cooky family are going big this year. Paramount Home Entertainment announced that the 1991 comedy movie, The Addams Family, will be getting its first-ever Digital 4K Ultra HD release this October, and a subsequent 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray, and remastered Blu-Ray Disc on November 9.

Celebrating the film’s 30th anniversary this year, and coming just in time for the spooky season, the three releases will include a new featurette which shows behind the scenes footage, an exclusive interview with director Barry Sonnenfeld, and an archival featurette. With the new high definition offerings, the movie will also come with two viewing options. You can watch the original theatrical cut or try out the never seen before ‘More Mamushka!’ version, where the iconic family dance between Gomez (Raul Julia) and Fester (Christopher Lloyd) is extended.

For any horror movie newbies, the synopsis for The Addams Family is: “When long-lost Uncle Fester (Christopher Lloyd) reappears after 25 years in the Bermuda Triangle, Gomez (Raul Julia) and Morticia (Anjelica Huston) plan a celebration to wake the dead. But Wednesday (Christina Ricci) barely has time to warm up her electric chair before Thing points out Fester’s uncommonly “normal” behaviour. Could this Fester be a fake and part of an evil scheme to raid the Addams fortune?”

News of these Ultra HD releases come hot on the heels of the recent trailer for the animated movie, Addams Family 2, and Tim Burton’s spin-off Netflix TV series Wednesday, which has recently cast Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams. With so much wholesome horror content to look forward to, it’s safe to say that the Addams family are spoiling us this year.

